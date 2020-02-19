|
Vibhuti Suresh Shah
Big Flats - Vibhuti Suresh Shah, age 77, of Big Flats, NY, passed away on Monday, February 17, 2020. Vibhuti was born on March 23, 1942 in Mumbai, India. Vibhuti married the love of her life, Suresh R. Shah, on September 17, 1966, and the couple enjoyed nearly 50 years of marriage. Suresh passed in 2016 just months before their 50th wedding anniversary. Vibhuti was a devoted wife and mother of two as well as a beloved member of the community. Vibhuti was an avid bridge player and frequent international traveler - visiting 6 of the 7 continents. Vibhuti and Suresh will be cherished forever and their impact on the town has been immeasurable. Vibhuti is survived by her daughter Mamta (Michael), son Devang (Abby) and grandchildren Dhilan, Mira and Ramie. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, March 14 at the Big Flats Town Hall located 476 Maple St, Big Flats, NY 14814 . In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Parkinsons Association or Denver Hospice.
Published in Star-Gazette from Feb. 19 to Feb. 22, 2020