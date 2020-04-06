|
Vicki Ione Bennett
Horseheads - Vicki Ione Bennett, nee: Gray, 70 years old of Horseheads, NY went to be with our Lord April 3rd, 2020. She was born in Elmira, NY to Warren & Marion Gray on January 18, 1950. She has been the beloved wife of Chester (Chet) A. Bennett for the past 50 years. She is survived by her husband & 2 daughters Renea (Michael) Roussell, Heather (Arthur) Cavanaugh-Lavallee; grandchildren: Christopher Bennett, Michael Roussell Jr., Alexander-Maximus Roussell, Cassandra, Ethan & Madisonrose Cavanaugh, & Emma Lavallee; step grandchildren: Christopher & Zacory Lavallee; siblings: Sharon (Terry) Newman, Constance Pipher, David (Patricia) Gray and many nieces, nephews, aunts & uncles. Predeceased by her parents & granddaughter Rachael Roussell. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Vicki (Mom) dedicated her life to the Lord, her husband, family & friends all whom she loved so very much. Burial at the convenience of the family in Riverside Cemetery, Lowman, NY. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Kalec Funeral Home.
Published in Star-Gazette from Apr. 6 to Apr. 13, 2020