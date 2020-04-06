Services
Kalec Funeral Home
705 E. Church St.
Elmira, NY 14901
607-734-6196
Resources
More Obituaries for Vicki Bennett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vicki Ione Bennett


1950 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vicki Ione Bennett Obituary
Vicki Ione Bennett

Horseheads - Vicki Ione Bennett, nee: Gray, 70 years old of Horseheads, NY went to be with our Lord April 3rd, 2020. She was born in Elmira, NY to Warren & Marion Gray on January 18, 1950. She has been the beloved wife of Chester (Chet) A. Bennett for the past 50 years. She is survived by her husband & 2 daughters Renea (Michael) Roussell, Heather (Arthur) Cavanaugh-Lavallee; grandchildren: Christopher Bennett, Michael Roussell Jr., Alexander-Maximus Roussell, Cassandra, Ethan & Madisonrose Cavanaugh, & Emma Lavallee; step grandchildren: Christopher & Zacory Lavallee; siblings: Sharon (Terry) Newman, Constance Pipher, David (Patricia) Gray and many nieces, nephews, aunts & uncles. Predeceased by her parents & granddaughter Rachael Roussell. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Vicki (Mom) dedicated her life to the Lord, her husband, family & friends all whom she loved so very much. Burial at the convenience of the family in Riverside Cemetery, Lowman, NY. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Kalec Funeral Home.
Published in Star-Gazette from Apr. 6 to Apr. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vicki's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -