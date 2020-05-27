|
Vickie Sue Agan
Elmira - Vickie Sue Agan left this world peacefully on Sunday, May 24, 2020, surrounded by her loving children, after a courageous battle with cancer. Vickie was born September 12, 1959 to the late James and Mary "Babe" Agan. She is survived by her children, James (Emily) Davis, Michael Davis, Mallory (Matthew) Leo, and Joseph Davis. Vickie referred to motherhood as "the best thing she ever did". Nonna was another title Vickie held proudly. She loved to smooch and spoil her three grandchildren Mason Alexander Davis, Poppy Ann Davis, and Benjamin Davis Leo. She is also survived by her siblings, Debbie (Dan) Donovan, Donna (Don) Bennett, James (Linda) Agan, Susan (Patrick) Ervin, Mimi (Dave) Clark, Terese (Jeff) Hofmann, Mark (Cathy) Agan, Linda (Harry) Schornstheimer, and James (Mary) Pirozzolo. Vickie treated all children like they were her own, including 77 nieces and nephews and countless children that she helped raise. Vickie was a lifelong friend to many, especially Mary Rose Cornacchio McDonald. Vickie was unapologetically unique which made people simply want to be around her. Her spirit was evident in her creative fashionista ways which always made her the best-dressed in any room. Vickie was a devout Catholic who truly practiced what was preached. She put others first and lived by the motto "Fully Rely on God" #FROG. Vickie's selfless generosity had a lasting ripple effect and in an effort to continue to pay it forward, we created the VSDA challenge. In lieu of flowers, do something nice for someone and share your experience with us at the following email [email protected] We will rejoice and celebrate Vickie's life on her birthday, September 12, 2020. Details will be announced at a later date.
Published in Star-Gazette from May 27 to May 28, 2020