Vicky L. Bates
Erin - Age 61 of Erin, NY. She was born November 30, 1958 in Elmira, NY. the daughter of the late Lyle G. and Linda (Nichols) Wheeler and passed away at home on Sunday, October 25th 2020. In addition to her father Vicky was predeceased by her dear husband, John E. Bates in July of this year; as well as her sisters Patricia S. and Lisa R. Wheeler. She is survived by her mother' her brothers Michael L. (Pat) Wheeler, and Jeff (Teri Wheaton) Wheeler; along with several nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, and friends. Private services will be held; Vicky will be laid to rest with her husband in Scotchtown Cemetery in Erin. Condolences at www.barberfuneralhome.com