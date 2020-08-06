Victoria C. Rounds
Horseheads, NY - VICTORIA C. ROUNDS age 60 of Horseheads, NY passed away on Thursday July 30, 2020 at Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, PA. Victoria was born October 2, 1959 in Montour Falls, NY the daughter of Gordon and Patricia VanBuskirk Craver. She married her husband, Keith D. Rounds, on July 28, 1978 and they celebrated their 42nd Wedding Anniversary on July 28, 2020. Victoria retired from The Chemung County Department of Social Services after many years of dedicated service. She loved her family and friends and treasured the time she spent with them. Victoria enjoyed knitting and cross stitching. Victoria is survived by her loving husband of 42 years Keith D. Rounds ; her children: Jon Rounds of Horseheads, NY , Kris and Caitlin Rounds of Horseheads, NY , and Jaimie and Derek Lyons of Norfolk, NY; grandchildren: Makenna, Annabell, Grant, Ty, and Skylar ; father and mother: Gordon and Patricia VanBuskirk Craver of Odessa, NY ; brother and sister-in-law: Gordon "Butch" and Mary Jo Craver of Big Flats, NY; sisters-in-law and brother-in-law: Cheryl Rounds of Newfield, NY , Cindy Rounds (deceased) , and Kevin and Tanya Rounds of Odessa, NY; several aunts , uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins , and many many friends. A Celebration of Victoria's Life will be held at a time to be announced. Word of Condolence and Memories may be shared at www.lynchsfuneralhome.com
