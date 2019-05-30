|
Vincent G. Trainor
- - Vincent G. Trainor, age 89, passed away peacefully, on Monday, May 27, 2019, with his family by his side. He is survived by six children, Kareen Stearns, Timothy Trainor (Ardell Volpe), Sean (Adelia) Trainor, Dan (Patti) Trainor, Kathy Trainor and Kerry (Todd) Sullivan; 10 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; two nieces, Sally Lavris and Robin Trainor; and five nephews, Mike, Tom and Jerry Straight, Steve and Chris Trainor. He was predeceased by three siblings, Robert Trainor, Anita Lavris and Gertrude Straight.
Vincent was born in Elmira and was the son of John and Loretta (Cushing) Trainor. He was a graduate of Southside High School in Elmira, class of 1948. Vincent was a US Army veteran and served in Korea during the war. He was a proud member of the 7th Infantry division/32nd Infantry regiment, reaching the rank of sergeant and earning several medals for his service. Vincent worked his entire career in the transportation field and retired as terminal manager with Interstate Motor Freight. He was a member of the American Legion, Knights of Columbus and Ancient Order of Hibernians. Vincent enjoyed the outdoors, gardening and spending time with his family.
A graveside service with military honors will be held Saturday, at 11 am, at St. Peter & Paul's Cemetery (old section), 623 Franklin St., Elmira. Memorial contributions may be made to , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675. Arrangements are by Johnson-Kennedy Funeral Home, Inc., Canandaigua. Condolences may be offered at www.johnsonkennedy.com.
Published in Star-Gazette on May 30, 2019