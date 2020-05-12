|
Vincent McCarty
Vincent McCarty-40 born May 13, 1980 of HorseHeads, NY Passed away peacefully in Fayetteville, NC on May 7, 2020. He is survived by son Keighdon McCarty, Stepson Draven Wheel, Mother Denise Mariano, Grandmother Nicalina ( Nicky) Musto, Aunts Maryann Jankowski, Karen Buchanan, Bridget Nolan, Lee Mariano and Uncle, Bill Mariano. Siblings, Dustin Goodine, Danielle Cawood, Zach McCarty, Cory McCarty, Cody McCarty, Nicole Parker. Along with several Cousins. A special Thank You to his bosses and special angels in his life, Nick Brown and Jessica Demyan. Vince is predeceased by his father Daniel McCarty, Grandfather Larry Musto, Great grandmother, Mary Pultano. Vince will be dearly missed. Happy Birthday in Heaven Vince, we love you.
Published in Star-Gazette from May 12 to May 13, 2020