Vincent R. "Shotgun" Chorney
Pine City - Age 72, passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020 at the Arnot Ogden Medical Center. Vince was born in Elmira, a son of the late Walter and Katherine Chorney. He was predeceased by his wife of 46 years, Lois Fillmore Chorney on Feb. 7, 2020; and sister-in-law Sue Chorney. Vince is survived by sons and daughters-in-law, Andrew and Heather Chorney with daughter Madison all of New Market MD, Greg and Christine Chorney with daughters, Paityn and Addisyn all of Elmira; brothers and sisters-in-law, Walter and Andrea Chorney of Odessa TX, Robert Chorney of Elmira, Mark and Lorraine Chorney of Horseheads; sisters-in-law, Claire (Dennis) Smith of Webster NY, Phyllis (John) Hines of Penfield NY, Kathleen (Joe) Merriam of Webster NY; brother-in-law Bill Fillmore of Katy TX; several nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews and cousins. Vince was a graduate of Thomas A. Edison High School. He was a US Army veteran serving from 1968 to 1970. Vince was a retired corrections officer from the Elmira Correctional Facility with 32 years of service. He enjoyed the Thursday night men's group at Bernie Murray's and in earlier years he enjoyed fishing. For both Vince and Lois their greatest joy was spending time with their 3 granddaughters, Paityn, Madison and Addisyn. They did not miss much of anything with the girls, whether it was a sporting event or school function. Vince and Lois also enjoyed trips to the casinos. Family and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary's Church, Elmira, on Monday, July 20, 2020 at 12:00 noon. The Elmira Correctional Facility Honor Guard will have a brief service at 11:50 a.m. Social distancing guidelines will be followed which will put the church capacity at 125 people. Everyone attending MUST wear a mask. Committal prayers and military honors will follow at Woodlawn National Cemetery. Those wishing may remember Vince with a donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, www.stjude.org
. Arrangements by McInerny Funeral Home.