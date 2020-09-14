Vincent W. Kotmel Sr.
Horseheads,Ny - VINCENT W. KOTMEL SR. Age 85 of Horseheads, NY passed away on Friday September 11, 2020. Vincent was born July 18, 1935 in New York City, NY the son of the late John and Elsa Snizek Kotmel. He married his wife, Lovina "Vi" Perrigo Kotmel, on August 25, 1956 and they recently celebrated their 64th Wedding Anniversary. He was a retired Gas Fitter for NYSEG in Horseheads, NY with over 30 years of dedicated service. He was a member of The Odessa Baptist Church . Vince loved riding his Harley-Davidson with Vi from Canada to Florida. He and Vi became world travelers visiting their sons serving in the USAF while stationed in Japan and Germany. Vince loved to play the harmonica and was very honored to personally meet the CEO of Hohner while Brian was stationed in Germany. Vince loved playing the harmonica at Church and singing especially at his son Vincent and daughter-in-law Nancy's Wedding. In addition to his parents, Vincent was pre-deceased by is sister-in-law Arberta Perrigo Brown and by his brother-in-law Maurice Perrigo . He loved his family and friends and the time he spent with them. Vincent is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 64 years Vi Kotmel ; sons and daughters-in-law : Vincent W. Jr. and Nancy Kotmel of Ithaca, NY , Maurice and Jean Kotmel of Fairport, NY , and Brian D. and Jennifer Kotmel of Boise, Idaho ; daughter and son-in-law: Kathleen and Wade Blackman of Macedon, NY ; 11 Grandchildren , 11 Great Grandchildren , and 3 Great Grandchildren to be born soon ; brothers and sister-in-law : John J. Kotmel of Lansing, NY and Francis L. and Carol Kotmel of Montour Falls, NY ; brother-in-law and sisters-in-law : John W. and Helen Perrigo of Jacksonville, Florida and Nancy (Mrs. Maurice) Perrigo of Nashville, TN ; several nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of caring friends. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the LYNCH FUNERAL HOME 318 WEST BROAD STREET HORSEHEADS, NY on Thursday September 17, 2020 from 2-4 PM. Vincent's Funeral and Committal Services will be held at the conclusion of calling hours with his Pastor Rev. Jeremy Spencer officiating. Vince will be laid to rest in Laurel Hill Cemetery in Odessa, NY. In Lieu of Flowers, Vince's Family would appreciate memorials to The American Cancer Society
in his memory. Words of Condolence and Memories may be shared at www.lynchsfuneralhome.com
. Due to the Corona-19 Pandemic, Everyone is required to wear a Facemask at all times and Social Distancing will be practiced.