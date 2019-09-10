|
|
Violet Marie Quackenbush
Elmira - Daughter of the late Raymond Matteson & Isabelle Neason passed away on Monday, September 2, 2019 at her home. She was preceded in death by her husband Elmer Quackenbush; brother Edward Matteson. She is survived by her loving children; Raymond (Anne) Quackenbush of Rochester, NY; David Quackenbush of Elmira, NY; Catherine (Doug) Magee of Horseheads, NY; Jennifer Johnson of St. Petersburg, FL; sister Cathy Schillings of Elmira, NY; along with 10 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Violet was a domestic violence advocate with the Salvation Army for over 25 years helping countless individuals in their times of need. She also was a Sunday School teacher, youth leader, a dedicated and faithful soldier of the Salvation Army. She also was very involved in helping the Chemung County Humane Society and SPCA. Family and friends are invited to attend a Service of Celebration honoring the life of Violet on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 11:30 am at the Salvation Army 414 Lake Street Elmira, NY. Major Craig Haggerty and his wife, Major Dorie Haggerty will officiate. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be directed to the Salvation Army (address listed above) or to the Chemung County Humane Society & SPCA 2435 Route # 352 Elmira, NY 14903. Violet's tribute wall can be signed in obituaries at www.olthof.com
Published in Star-Gazette on Sept. 10, 2019