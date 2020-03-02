|
Virginia A. Casil
Horseheads - Virginia A. Casil, age 88, of Horseheads, NY, passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Bethany Manor. She was born on August 25, 1931 in Elmira, NY to the late August and Mary Jeanette Dombroske. She shared the same birthday with her father and grandson, Brandon Comfort.
Virginia was predeceased by her husband, John Casil and her first husband and the father of her eight children, Ray Comfort, aunt, Frances Greenwood, her infant daughter, Jacqueline Comfort, son, David Comfort and grandson, Bobby Comfort, brother, Robert Dombroske and very special sister-in-law, Mary Comfort. She is survived by her children, Dan (Toni) Comfort of La Vergne, TN, Carol (George) Kimble of Antioch, TN, Gary (Peggy) Comfort of Elmira Heights, Sherry (Joe) Marczyk of Selinsgrove, PA, Janet (Bob) Kimbell of Elmira and Patty (Joe) Radzai of Horseheads; 14 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews for whom she loved them all.
Virginia was a great bookkeeper of birthdays, anniversaries of everyone in her family. She spent many years dedicated to the Elmira Heights American Legion Women's Auxiliary for which she was a lifetime member and her countless years of working and honoring all American Veterans in every branch. Her kids knew where to find her if she wasn't home, she would be there. We called it her second home. She served in many positions throughout her years as President, Vice President, treasurer and secretary alongside her best friends, Helen Northrup and Mille Carson and she also called bingo and did countless receptions.
Family and friends are invited to call on Wednesday, March 4th from 12 to 2 PM at the James D. Barrett Funeral Home. Funeral services will take place there at 2 PM with Pastor Richard Hack officiating. Interment will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery.
Published in Star-Gazette from Mar. 2 to Mar. 4, 2020