Virginia A. (Riffe) Lynch
Elmira - Age 87, of Elmira, NY, passed peacefully into eternal rest on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 in Seneca View Skilled Nursing Facility with her daughters by her side. Virginia, known to most as Ginny, was born in Elmira NY to James Riffe and Virginia (McConnell) Riffe on June 22, 1933. She was married to Timothy J. Lynch, Jr. on August 17, 1957. She is survived by her four daughters; Kathy (Mike) Yacovelli of Gainesville FL; Gigi (Mike) Frailey of West Hartford CT; Rene (Les) Miller of Rock Stream NY; and BJ Lynch Davis of Big Flats NY. She leaves behind her sister Jean (Joe) Gizzi, along with her sisters-in-law Mary Tigue; and Flossie (Jerry) Holloway; brother-in-law Tom (Peggy) Lynch; ten grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 61 years, Timothy J. Lynch, Jr., parents James and Virginia Riffe, in-laws Timothy and Abigail Lynch, sister Mary Joan Powers, sister-in-law Ann Lukeman, and brothers-in-law; Mike Powers, Don Tigue, and John Lukeman. Ginny graduated from Elmira Free Academy in June of 1951. She went to work at the New York Telephone Company. After her marriage to Tim she enjoyed many years at home raising her four daughters. Ginny then went back to work at the New York Telephone Company for a total of 26 years. She enjoyed sewing, crafting, bowling, camping, time spent at Keuka Lake, and countless hours of euchre games with friends and family. She loved her family and endeavored to make all their wishes come true. She especially loved her ten grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. Ginny always loved dancing and we have no doubt that she is kicking up her heels in heaven today. She loved traveling to Florida and to Myrtle Beach. Ginny and Tim made many great friends over the years and had many, many good times with great memories. She was a member of the Ladies Division of the Ancient Order of Hibernians, a member of the New York Telephone Pioneers Club and a long-time communicant of St Patrick's Catholic Church in Elmira and St. Mary Our Mother Church in Horseheads. The family wishes to express their deep gratitude to the wonderful people that helped Ginny over the past couple of years at Woodbrook Assisted Living Center and most particularly, the team of caregivers in the past seven months during the Covid19 pandemic at Bethany and Seneca View Skilled Nursing Facilities. Visitation will be held at McInerny Funeral Home, 502 W. Water Street, Elmira, on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. All pandemic protocols will be followed, with mask wearing, hand washing, and social distancing. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at St. Patrick's Church with Reverend Rick Farrell officiating. Services will be live-streamed. To view please visit the Most Holy Name of Jesus Parish Facebook page. The family recognizes the many friends and family who will be with us in spirit and hopes to have a Memorial Mass and reunion in Virginia's honor when the pandemic subsides. Memorial donations may be made to the charity of your choice
.