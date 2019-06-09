|
Virginia B. Greene
Elmira - Virginia B. Greene, age 95 of Elmira, NY passed away on Thursday, June 6, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband, Sidney Greene and first husband, Ronald Hauck; parents, Floyd and Bertha Sheive; and her siblings, Irene, Jean and Stanley.
Virginia is survived by her loving children, Bonnie Hauck and Gary (Mary) Hauck; grandchildren, Matt (Ryan) and Vicky; seven great-grandchildren; and siblings, Lois Staton and Alan "Bud" Sheive.
Virginia was a homemaker for many years and later went on to work for the Elmira City School District as a cafeteria worker at Broadway School. She was a life-long member of Riverside Methodist Church where she spent many hours volunteering. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother who will be missed by all. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Ruby Adams for her loving care in recent years. Donations may be made to a in honor of Virginia.
Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at Olthof Funeral Home, 1050 Pennsylvania Avenue, Elmira, NY from 11 am to 1 pm with a funeral service to follow at 1 pm. Burial will immediately follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park. Virginia's tribute wall may be signed at www.olthof.com.
Published in Star-Gazette on June 9, 2019