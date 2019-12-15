|
|
Virginia "Ginny" (Tice) Conklin
Wellsburg - Virginia "Ginny" (Tice) Conklin, Age 83, of Terrace Street, Wellsburg, NY passed away suddenly on Friday, December 13, 2019 at the Robert Packer Hospital. Ginny was born June 29, 1936 in Canton PA daughter of the late Lewis C. & Julia (Comfort) Tice. She and Clifford H. Conklin were married on June 2, 1954 and celebrated 65 wonderful years together. Prior to retirement she was employed as a stem maker at Westinghouse for 30 plus years and later by IST.
Ginny was a lifetime devoted member and past president of the Wellsburg Fire Department Auxiliary; she also was Red Cross Volunteer and volunteered for the Wellsburg Food Bank. She and Cliff could always be found working community functions, fire department dinners and fundraising activities. She will be deeply missed by her community.
She is survived by her loving husband of 65 years Clifford H. Conklin of Wellsburg, daughters Linda (Dean) Smith of Lowman, Delores Campbell of Southport and her son Clifford (Karen) Conklin of Durham, NC, a sister, Beverly Miles, brother Lewis (Shirley) Tice, 7 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, several nieces, nephews and friends including special friends, Donna (Ernie) Murdoch and Bonnie Mullen.
She was predeceased by her parents, 2 brothers, 2 sisters, and a grandson, Richard H. Conklin.
Family and friends are invited to call Friday, December 20, 2019 from 1 to 3 PM at the Roberts Funeral Home, Inc. 279 Main Street, Wellsburg, NY. Ginny's funeral will be held at the conclusion of calling hours at 3 PM with Pastor Faith Bogden of the Wellsburg Community Church officiating. Interment will be in Ashland Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorials in Ginny's memory may be made to the Wellsburg Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary, C/O Barb Roberts, 228 Terrace Street, Wellsburg, NY 14894.
Published in Star-Gazette from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2019