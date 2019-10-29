|
Virginia E. "Ginny" Campbell
Pine City - Campbell, Virginia E. "Ginny", age 72 of Pine City, NY, passed away at home on Saturday, October 26, 2019. Ginny was born in Elmira to the late Robert D. and Pearl M. (Terwilliger) Evans. In addition to her parents, Ginny was predeceased by her grandson, Jacob R. Campbell; and her brother, Robert C. Evans.
She is survived by her loving son, Andrew E. Campbell and his wife, Holly; grandsons, Benjamin and Alexander Campbell (to whom she will always be "Grammy"); and nieces Sharon, Stefanie, and Samantha (who lovingly called her Aunt "Gina").
Ginny graduated from Southside High School in 1965 and attended business school for clerical studies afterwards. She worked for over 30 years in the tourism industry, first with the Chemung County Chamber of Commerce, and then with the Finger Lakes Wine Country Tourism Development Council, from which she retired. Ginny enjoyed volunteering with the Sunrise Rotarians of Horseheads and being a member of Pine City Baptist Church. She loved her family and the many pets that kept her company through the years. Her family will miss her greatly.
Family and friends are invited to call at the Olthof Funeral Home, 1050 Pennsylvania Ave, in Southport on Sunday, November 3, 2019 from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM. Funeral services will immediately follow at 3:00 PM. Pastor Sabrina Smith of Pine City Baptist Church will officiate. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Ginny was an ardent supporter of organ and tissue donation after her grandson Jake became a heart and cornea donor; in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Donor Family Network, 3938 South St. Rd., Marcellus, NY 13108 to support families of organ donors. Ginny would also like everyone to consider registering as an organ donor. Ginny's tribute wall may be signed at www.olthof.com.
Published in Star-Gazette from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019