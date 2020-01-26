|
|
Virginia G. "Ginnie" Snyder
Elmira - Age 67, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at the Arnot Ogden Medical Center with her loving family by her bedside. Ginnie was born in Elmira, a daughter of the late Grant and Jennie Hancock Thorne. She is survived by her husband of 40 years, Steven Snyder; son and daughter-in-law, Jeffery and Jaclyn Snyder of Baltimore, MD with their daughter Olive Rose; daughter and son-in-law, McKenzie Snyder and Matt Rivet of Boston MA; sisters and brothers-in-law, Jacqueline and Al Draht, Bonita DiBello, Patricia and Charles Collins all of Pine City, and Susan Thorne of Hammondsport NY; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Arthur and Laurie Snyder of New Orleans LA; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Clare and George Ferenczy of Corning NY; also surviving are many nieces and nephews.
Ginnie was a 1970 graduate of Southside High School. She earned an Associate's degree from Alfred State College and her degree as a Registered Nurse from the Arnot Ogden Hospital School of Nursing. Ginnie spent over 35 years caring for infants in the NICU at the Arnot Ogden Medical Center. Outside of work, Ginnie loved spending time with family and friends and being on or around the golf course. This past year was spent with the newest love of her life, her first grandchild, Olive Rose.
Family and friends are invited to call at the McInerny Funeral Home, 502 W. Water St., Elmira, on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. A short funeral service will follow at 3:45 p.m. Those wishing may remember Ginny with a donation to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Arnot Ogden Medical Center, 600 Roe Avenue, Elmira NY 14905.
Published in Star-Gazette from Jan. 26 to Jan. 28, 2020