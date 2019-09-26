|
Virginia Gibbons
Rehoboth Beach, DE - Virginia "Ginny" (Smith) Gibbons, age 87 of Rehoboth Beach, DE, and formerly of Tulsa, OK, and Big Flats, NY, passed away on Sunday, September 15, 2019, at her home. She was born on July 13, 1932 in Taylor, PA, daughter of the late George and Mary Smith.
Ginny was a passionate, energetic, loyal, and dedicated spouse to her husband and mother to her sons, both of whom she was especially proud. She shared numerous interests and capabilities, with life-long passions for teaching, learning, reading, current events, music, and gardening. Throughout her life she loved animals, particularly her cherished dogs and cats.
Ginny was committed to caring for others throughout a long and accomplished nursing career, first as a Registered Nurse, then as a Clinical Nursing Instructor. She was proud of her numerous educational achievements, which were remarkable for a woman of her generation. She was conferred a Graduate Nurse degree from Hahnemann Hospital, BS of Human Services from Elmira College, BS in Nursing from Alfred University, and MS in Nursing from the University of Oklahoma.
Ginny practiced multiple nursing specialties at Hahnemann Hospital, Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, Penn State University, Corning Hospital, Arnot-Ogden Memorial Hospital, and in private practice. She was an Instructor of Nursing at Corning Community College and an Assistant Professor of Nursing at Tulsa Community College. The Society of Nursing Professionals recognized Ginny for her significant contributions to her profession.
We long will remember Ginny's refined fashion, wry humor, infectious laugh, bright blue eyes, brilliant soprano voice, remarkable intellect, engaging raconteurship, outspokenness, and especially her exceptionally fierce independent spirit. Those of us privileged to know Ginny's egg saga will always understand that it reflects perfectly our family's legacy. Ginny long drew inspiration from Richard Bach's homily, Johnathan Livingston Seagull. In these moments we reflect that "What the caterpillar calls the end of the world the master calls a butterfly."
In addition to her parents, Ginny was preceded in death by her devoted and beloved husband of 25 years, John J. Gibbons; her brothers: Neil W. Smith and Jimmy Smith; and her sister, Betty Phillips. She is survived by her sons: John R. Gibbons and Jeffrey R. Gibbons; and her grandchildren: Gina Gibbons and Austin Gibbons, and Emily Solari and Tommy Solari.
A memorial service celebrating Ginny's life will be conducted by the Rev. Glenn Catley on Monday, October 7, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Epworth United Methodist Church, 19285 Holland Glade Road, Rehoboth Beach, DE. Arrangements are being handled by Parsell Funeral Homes and Crematorium, Lewes, DE.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in Ginny's memory to the Salvation Army 615 Slaters Lane, Alexandria, VA 22313, or www.givesalvationarmyusa.org/give, or the Delaware Humane Association, 18675 Coastal Highway, Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971, or www.delawarehumane.org/donate.
Published in Star-Gazette on Sept. 26, 2019