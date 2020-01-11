|
Virginia J. Baxter
Elmira Heights - Age 86 of Elmira Heights, NY. She was born February 1, 1933 in Elmira, NY, daughter of the late Norman and Edith (Miller) Wood and passed away Saturday, January 11, 2020 at home. She was predeceased by her husband of 60 years, Donald in 2015; daughter Kathleen Bastilla in 2009; son Bruce Baxter in 1958; 2 brothers and 3 sisters. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Roger and Sandra Wood of Cape Vincent, NY; son Donald Baxter of Elmira Heights; daughters and sons-in-law Sharon and Richard Ross of Troy, PA, Kim and Robert Roussell of Elmira, Stanley Bastilla of Elmira; 15 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren along with several nieces and nephews. Virginia was an avid bowler. She made many friends and was inducted into the Bowlers Hall of Fame. She enjoyed playing cards, bingo and scratch off lottery tickets, Sunday dinners every week. She always made around 15 pies for Thanksgiving and Christmas. Family and friends are invited to visit Walter J. Kent Funeral Home, 858 Lake St. at Washington Ave., Elmira on Tuesday, January 14th from 5 to 7 pm. Her funeral and committal services will follow at 7 pm. Interment will take place in Woodlawn National Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
Published in Star-Gazette from Jan. 11 to Jan. 13, 2020