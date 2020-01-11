Services
Walter J. Kent Funeral Home
858 Lake Street
Elmira, NY 14901
(607) 734-5368
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Walter J. Kent Funeral Home
858 Lake Street
Elmira, NY 14901
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
7:00 PM
Walter J. Kent Funeral Home
858 Lake Street
Elmira, NY 14901
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Baxter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia J. Baxter


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Virginia J. Baxter Obituary
Virginia J. Baxter

Elmira Heights - Age 86 of Elmira Heights, NY. She was born February 1, 1933 in Elmira, NY, daughter of the late Norman and Edith (Miller) Wood and passed away Saturday, January 11, 2020 at home. She was predeceased by her husband of 60 years, Donald in 2015; daughter Kathleen Bastilla in 2009; son Bruce Baxter in 1958; 2 brothers and 3 sisters. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Roger and Sandra Wood of Cape Vincent, NY; son Donald Baxter of Elmira Heights; daughters and sons-in-law Sharon and Richard Ross of Troy, PA, Kim and Robert Roussell of Elmira, Stanley Bastilla of Elmira; 15 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren along with several nieces and nephews. Virginia was an avid bowler. She made many friends and was inducted into the Bowlers Hall of Fame. She enjoyed playing cards, bingo and scratch off lottery tickets, Sunday dinners every week. She always made around 15 pies for Thanksgiving and Christmas. Family and friends are invited to visit Walter J. Kent Funeral Home, 858 Lake St. at Washington Ave., Elmira on Tuesday, January 14th from 5 to 7 pm. Her funeral and committal services will follow at 7 pm. Interment will take place in Woodlawn National Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
Published in Star-Gazette from Jan. 11 to Jan. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Virginia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -