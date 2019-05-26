|
|
Virginia (Ginny) Lee Verbanic
Avoca - "God looked around his garden, and he found an empty place. He then looked down upon the Earth and saw your precious face. He put his arms around you and lifted you to rest; God's garden must be beautiful, he always takes the best."
Virginia (Ginny) Lee Verbanic's beautiful soul was taken back home on May 23, 2019. She was 68 years old. Ginny was born in Bath, New York to Charles and Eleanor Alsheimer. She graduated Avoca Central School and then went on to receive her Associates degree as a Registered Nurse.
This gentle, caring, and wonderful woman will be supremely missed by her husband and best friend, Steven Verbanic. Ginny is also survived by her children, Robert Hunter and wife Kristen, John Hunter, Emily Verbanic and husband Terry, Rebecca Verbanic and partner Greg; her sisters, Linda Alsheimer, Kathleen Alsheimer, and Lorraine Kurak and husband Allen. She is also survived by her grandchildren James Larnard and Beatrice Mullarkey, as well as many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her parents, and her brother, Charles Alsheimer.
Family was the pivotal essence of Ginny's life. Ginny was a wonderful and devoted mother and wife whose love for her children and grandchildren could be felt by all who knew her. Ginny's hardworking and compassionate nature allowed her to be an amazing caretaker and nurse, especially while working at the Bath V.A. Medical Center and home health care.
Ginny loved to garden, and you could often find her outside puttering amongst her beautiful flowers and plants. Ginny's love of travel led her to places such as France, England, and Italy, but her favorite destinations were always someplace where there was a beach and it was warm.
Ginny will forever be remembered for her gorgeous smile, gentle eyes, caring heart and unconditional love. All are welcome to celebrate the life of Ginny at the Avoca United Methodist Church on Saturday, June1, 2019, 8593 Jacobs Ladder Road, Avoca, NY 14809. Calling hours will be at the church from 11:00 a.m.- 1:00 p.m., with a service after that will be officiated by Pastor Barre Butts. Any donations are asked to be made to the in honor of Virginia by using the website www.arthritis.org.
The Avoca Funeral Home, 22 N. Main St., in Avoca is honored to serve the family of Virginia Lee Verbanic.
Online condolences or remembrances of Ginny are welcomed on the Facebook page of Bishop & Johnson Funeral Home, Inc. or at www.bishopandjohnsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Star-Gazette on May 26, 2019