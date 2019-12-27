|
|
Virginia M. "Ginny" Gallo
Corning - Virginia M. "Ginny" Gallo, age 93, of Corning, NY, passed away on Christmas morning with her children by her side.
Born on November 13, 1926, in Northumberland, PA, she was the daughter of the late Carrie (Young) and LaRoy Beury. Ginny was a graduate of Northumberland High School, class of 1944. Upon graduation she worked for the Navy at Indian Town Gap, PA. After the war she returned to the Northumberland area and worked for a finance company. Ginny married Joseph Gallo, the love of her life and high school sweetheart.
Ginny and Joe moved to Corning in 1951. Ginny volunteered for many organizations including Corning Women's Club, while she raised her family.
Ginny loved to travel on cruises and trips to visit friends around the world. Her favorite time was the family vacations to Ocean City, Maryland.
Ginny had a passion for playing bridge. She would play with various groups up to 4 days a week. She was quick to get a game together and loved to win! Because Joe worked for Corning's International division, Ginny hosted many visitors from around the world in their home.
Ginny is survived by daughters Bettilee Gunning of Southport, NC, Debra Bodkin of Columbus, OH, Patricia Bowling (Thomas) of Pittsburgh, PA; sons James (Michael) of Corning and Joseph Y (Mary) of Dublin, OH, and her daughter-in-law Judy Gallo of Corning; nine grandchildren, Parker Gallo, Carrie Bodkin, Joseph J Bodkin, Spencer Gallo, Grace Gallo, Christine Gallo, Joseph J Gallo, William Bowling, and Katelyn Bowling and one great-granddaughter, Alexis Bodkin; and many loving nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Ginny was predeceased by her husband, Joe on June 15, 2019, son Jeffrey A Gallo in 1986, son-in-law J. Thomas Gunning, sisters Betty Stahl and Shirley Clugston and their spouses.
Family and friends are invited to visitation on Monday, December 30, 2019 from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm at Carpenter's Funeral Home 14 E. Pulteney Street Corning, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 155 State Street Corning, NY on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at 9:30 am. Entombment will immediately follow at St. Mary's Mausoleum, Park Ave., Corning, NY.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Ginny's name may be sent to the Corning Senior Center, 1 Park Lane, Corning, NY 14830 who coordinated many of her bridge games later in life.
Published in Star-Gazette from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019