Services
Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home
15 Park St.
Owego, NY 13827
607-687-1775
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
United Methodist Church of Owego
261 Main St.
Owego, NY
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
United Methodist Church of Owego
261 Main St.
Owego, NY
View Map
Virginia Pease Milligan Obituary
Virginia Pease Milligan

Owego - Virginia Pease Milligan, 96, of Owego passed away on Wednesday, April 3, 2019. Mrs. Milligan was born August 4, 1922 in McLean, VA to the late, Joseph and Mary Ann (Foster) Pease. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her husband of 60 years, Thomas D. Milligan; three brothers, Joseph N. Pease, Theodore K. Pease, Robert F. Pease. Virginia is survived by four children and their spouses, David and Elaine Milligan, Rebecca and Stephen Hager, Deborah Milligan, John and Suzanne Milligan; six grandchildren, Jonathan, Thomas, Mary, Noah, Sarah, Jennifer; fourteen great-grandchildren. Mrs. Milligan was a member of the United Methodist Church of Owego, Courtlandville Grange, ELFMS, Che-Hanna Rock and Mineral Club and the Southern Tier Genealogy Group. The family will receive friends, Friday, April 12, 2019 from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. at the United Methodist Church of Owego, 261 Main St., Owego, NY with funeral services following at 11:00 a.m. with the Rev. Jamie Stevens, officiating. Burial will be in the Broadway Cemetery, Owego, NY. Memorial contributions may be made in Virginia P. Milligan's memory to the United Methodist Church of Owego, 261 Main St., Owego, NY 13827. Condolences may be made to Virginia's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Star-Gazette on Apr. 9, 2019
