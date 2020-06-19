W. Keith Vaughan
W. Keith Vaughan, age 68, passed from us on June 16, 2020 after a long battle with multiple myeloma.
Keith leaves the love of his life, wife Elisabeth Hanley; devoted sister: Carla S. Matherson; sisters in-law: Connie Hanley (Jim Smith), Lynn Hanley, Kathy Hanley (Will Winkelman), brother in-law: Tim Hanley; nephews: Ryan Scott, Christopher Scott, Charles Winkelman; niece: Alethea Bernstein (Jeremy); great nephew: Jace; uncle: James Vaughan; aunt: Giovanne Putty, numerous cousins, and close friends: Steve Monroe and Will Blanchard.
Keith was born in Philadelphia to Norma and W.C Vaughan in January 26, 1952. He graduated from West Philadelphia High School and later earned an M.Ed from Temple University. After marrying on June 29, 1991, Keith and Elisabeth moved to Corning in 1992, where Keith worked for Corning Inc. as Director of EAP, and subsequently in many positions in Human Resources, training, and threat assessment. Post retirement, Keith was Vice President for Human Resources at EOP in Elmira, where he oversaw a variety of programs until 2015.
Charismatic, enthusiastic, and magnetic, Keith was a true Renaissance man, whose many passions included jazz, motorcycles (and anything with wheels), reading history, sporting clays, Tai chi, and watching James Bond with his nephews. He embraced life and every person he encountered became a friend.
The important things in life for him were his sobriety, the God of his understanding, his wife Elisabeth, his extended family, friends, and his canine companions Nora, Danny, and Reggie.
Keith's impact on people was immeasurable and will be felt for a long time.
Family and friends are invited to call on Friday, June 26, 2020 from 3 P.M. to 6 P.M. at Carpenter's Funeral Home, 14 E. Pulteney Street, Corning. All COVID-19 precautions and regulations will apply, face masks are required.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Keith's name may be sent to WSKG Public Radio, 601 Gates Road, Vestal NY 13850 or wskg.org; Food Bank of the Southern Tier, 388 Upper Oakwood Ave, Elmira, NY 14903; Southeast Steuben County Library, 300 Nasser Civic Center Plaza Suite 101, Corning, NY 14830 or Joyful Rescues, 1319 Turock Dr, Cuba NY 14727.
Kind words or fond memories of Keith can be offered to his family at www.CarpentersFuneralHome.com
Published in Star-Gazette from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.