Walter E. "Brownie" Brown
Elmira - age 74. He was born October 13, 1944 in Oneonta, NY, son of the late Edward and Pearl (Bernhart) Brown and passed away Saturday, June 15, 2019, very unexpectedly, at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre, PA. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother Martin Hammond and sisters Doris Palmeter & Georgianna Brown. He is survived by his wife of 38 years Brenda (Knapp) Brown; children James (Christine) Brown of Elmira Heights and Tammie Hartsfield of Dadeville, AL; 6 grandchildren; siblings Rick (Joan) Woodruff of Elmira Heights, Scott (Tammy) Brown of Elmira, Barb Teal (Billy Couch) of Lisle, NY, Ramona "Pete" (Donnie) Clink of Glen Aubrey, NY and Wilford (Linda) Hammond of Marathon, NY along with several nieces and nephews and dear friend Scotty Kay of Elmira. Walter was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He retired from EFA after 38+ years of service; was a member of the American Legion Post 154, Elmira Heights and the Zephyrhills, FL Moose Club. Family and friends are invited to visit Walter J. Kent Funeral Home, 858 Lake St. at Washington Ave., Elmira on Tuesday, June 18th from 4 to 7 pm. His memorial service will be held at 7 pm. Pastor Michael Hammond, his nephew, will officiate. Committal prayers and interment, with military honors, will take place in Woodlawn National Cemetery on Wednesday, June 19th at 10 am. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may remember Brownie through donations to Wills Eye Foundation, 840 Walnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19107.
Published in Star-Gazette from June 17 to June 18, 2019