Walter Earl Goodrich
Middlebury Center, PA - Walter Earl Goodrich, 77, of Middlebury Center, Pennsylvania passed away unexpectedly Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Advent Health, Wauchula, Florida. He was born June 3, 1941, in Elmira, New York to the late Earl and Cora (Wickham) Goodrich.
Serving in the US Military for over 33 years, Walter received honorable discharges from the U.S. Air Force, as well as the U.S. Army from which he retired as Chief Warrant Officer in 1996. During his time of service, he was stationed in several European countries, as well as Korea and Viet Nam where he was involved in the Tet Offensive. During his time in the Army, Walter received many medals for his outstanding achievements.
Walter loved to dance, travel and attend reunions with his Army unit, as well as winter in Frostproof, FL. He attended the United Methodist Church in Middlebury Center, PA, and was a member of the American Legion, the Moose, and the VFW.
Survivors include his wife, Marie Goodrich; daughters, Colleen Houghtaling of Middlebury Center, PA and Kelly Harris of Murrells Inlet, SC; sister, Anna Mae Langley and her husband Bill of Aurora, CO; brother, Larry Goodrich and his wife Connie of Littleton, CO and 1 grandchild, 2 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother, Floyd Goodrich in 2008, and sons-in-law Kevin Houghtaling in 2018 and Tom Harris in 2019.
There will be a Memorial Service held at the American Legion Post 154 located at 236 Scottwood Avenue, Elmira Heights NY, 14901 on Sunday, May 19, 2019, at 3:00 PM. Military Honors to follow. Interment will be at the Middlebury Union Cemetery at the family's convenience. (www.kenyonfuneralhome.com)
Published in Star-Gazette on May 12, 2019