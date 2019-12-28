|
|
Walter G. Sliwa
Elmira - Age 84 of Elmira, NY, was born April 12, 1935 in Elmira, son of the late Walter C. and Mary (Elliott) Sliwa. Walter passed away peacefully at home with family after a battle with cancer. Walt is survived by his wife of 56 years Madge A. (Mitchell) Sliwa of Elmira, his daughter and son-in-law, Kimberley (Sliwa) and Edward Mendelsohn, and grandsons David and Danny Mendelsohn all of Glen Rock, NJ. He is also survived by his three sisters: Anne (Sliwa) Wells of Lima, OH, Rose (Sliwa) Brown of Horseheads, and Mary Kay (Sliwa) Brown of Wellsburg, as well as sisters-in-law Beryl (Robert) Beringer of London, Ontario and Ann (Barry) Wilson of Gonzalez, CA, and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews. Walt was predeceased by sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: Lillie Mitchell, Elizabeth (Mitchell) Murphy, Frank Murphy, and Edward Brown.
Walter attended high school at Corning Northside and enlisted in the Army during the Korean War, proudly serving as a paratrooper with the 11th Airborne Division. He worked on the DL&W Railroad and then as a New York State Corrections Officer for twenty-five years. He was an avid investor, hunter, fly fisherman and fly tyer. He spent over fifty years creating a hunter's paradise on his hill in Lowman, setting up camp, building trails, and taking his family on fondly-remembered trips through the woods on his tractor. Walt belonged to the American Legion Post 442 in Horseheads, NY. He was very proud of his grandsons and loved hearing about their school, sports, and work pursuits. Walt valued hard work and passed that value along to his family.
Family and friends are invited to visit the Barber Funeral Home, 413 South Main Street, Horseheads, on Friday January 3rd from 12 to 2 pm, His memorial service will begin at 2 pm. Rev. Wanda Copeland will officiate. Committal prayers and interment, with military honors will follow in Rural Home Cemetery, Big Flats. Those who wish to make a donation in Walt's name, please consider CareFirst NY, where he received compassionate hospice care in his final months. https://carefirstny.org/ (607) 962-3100
Published in Star-Gazette from Dec. 28, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020