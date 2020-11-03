1/1
Walter James Palmer
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Walter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Walter James Palmer

Horseheads - Walter J. Palmer Age 69 most recently of Horseheads, N.Y but a lifelong resident of Erin, N.Y., unexpectedly passed away on Sunday November 1, 2020. Walt was born on Thanksgiving Day, November 23, 1950 to the late Earl and Susan Hollenbeck Palmer. He is predeceased by his sisters Lily Mae J. Gray and Marie Michalak. He is survived by his two children, the joys of his life, daughter Jean (Chris) Miller of Oneida, N.Y., and son James (Amanda) Palmer of Elmira Heights; brother Donald Palmer of Erin; aunt Eleanor (Palmer) Andrus of Horseheads; several nieces, grandnieces, nephews, grandnephews; and cousins. Walt was a 1970 graduate of Horseheads High School and attended the machinist/tool & die making programs at BOCES in Horseheads. After more than 39 years, Walt retired in 2013 as the Lead Master Journeyman Tool & Die Maker at Borg Warner Automotive in Ithaca, N.Y., a job he took immense pride in. During his time there, he primarily operated the Wire EDM's and Jig Grinders. After retirement, he spent several years volunteering for the Food Bank and served as the Vice President of the Scotchtown Cemetery Association in Erin. He also spent his free time tinkering around his property on Park Hill Road. He enjoyed visiting with his friends, discussing politics and visiting area casinos. Walt was meticulous with everything he did. He was an avid fisherman, hunter and storyteller. Friends are invited to call at the LYNCH FUNERAL HOME 318 WEST BROAD STREET HORSEHEADS, NY on Saturday November 7, 2020 from 10AM to 12 Noon with services immediately following. Burial will take place at the Scotchtown Cemetery in Erin. DUE TO THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC EVERYONE MUST WEAR A MASK AND SOCIAL DISTANCING WILL BE PRACTICED. Memorial donations may be made in Walt's honor to the Erin Historical Society; Chemung County Sheriff's Department; or the International Boxing Hall of Fame, Canastota, N.Y.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Gazette from Nov. 3 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lynch Funeral Home
318 W. Broad St.
Horseheads, NY 14845
607-739-1301
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Star-Gazette

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved