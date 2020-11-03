Walter James Palmer



Horseheads - Walter J. Palmer Age 69 most recently of Horseheads, N.Y but a lifelong resident of Erin, N.Y., unexpectedly passed away on Sunday November 1, 2020. Walt was born on Thanksgiving Day, November 23, 1950 to the late Earl and Susan Hollenbeck Palmer. He is predeceased by his sisters Lily Mae J. Gray and Marie Michalak. He is survived by his two children, the joys of his life, daughter Jean (Chris) Miller of Oneida, N.Y., and son James (Amanda) Palmer of Elmira Heights; brother Donald Palmer of Erin; aunt Eleanor (Palmer) Andrus of Horseheads; several nieces, grandnieces, nephews, grandnephews; and cousins. Walt was a 1970 graduate of Horseheads High School and attended the machinist/tool & die making programs at BOCES in Horseheads. After more than 39 years, Walt retired in 2013 as the Lead Master Journeyman Tool & Die Maker at Borg Warner Automotive in Ithaca, N.Y., a job he took immense pride in. During his time there, he primarily operated the Wire EDM's and Jig Grinders. After retirement, he spent several years volunteering for the Food Bank and served as the Vice President of the Scotchtown Cemetery Association in Erin. He also spent his free time tinkering around his property on Park Hill Road. He enjoyed visiting with his friends, discussing politics and visiting area casinos. Walt was meticulous with everything he did. He was an avid fisherman, hunter and storyteller. Friends are invited to call at the LYNCH FUNERAL HOME 318 WEST BROAD STREET HORSEHEADS, NY on Saturday November 7, 2020 from 10AM to 12 Noon with services immediately following. Burial will take place at the Scotchtown Cemetery in Erin. DUE TO THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC EVERYONE MUST WEAR A MASK AND SOCIAL DISTANCING WILL BE PRACTICED. Memorial donations may be made in Walt's honor to the Erin Historical Society; Chemung County Sheriff's Department; or the International Boxing Hall of Fame, Canastota, N.Y.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store