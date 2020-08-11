1/
Walter Mesuch
Walter Mesuch

Horseheads - HORSEHEADS - Walter E. (Gene) Mesuch, 78, of Horseheads, NY passed away unexpectedly on Monday, August 10, 2020.

He is predeceased by his wife of 57 years, Gladys Mesuch; brother, David Mesuch; and granddaughter, Jamie Jeanne Mesuch.

Survivors include his children, Pamela (Joseph) Davis, Patricia Mesuch, Kimberly (Steven) Vann, and Michael (Sarah) Mesuch; grandchildren, Ryan, Matthew, Cameron, Mackenzie, Alexis, Grace, and Zoe.

He retired from the Hilliard Corporation after many years of service. He was also a well known bartender in the area. Walter was a life long communicant of St. Mary's Southside.

At this time there will be no services. The family will hold a Memorial Mass at a later date.

The family would like to thank Dr. Adrah, Dr. Atwaibi, Dr. Katerji, and the entire staff at Ivy Dialysis.

Walter's tribute wall can be signed in obituaries at www.olthof.com.






Published in Star-Gazette from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
August 11, 2020
To Mike in the entire Mesuch family. My thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time, Gene was a great man very funny. Rest in peace my friend
Frank Romen
Friend
