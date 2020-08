Walter Mesuch

Walter MesuchHorseheads - HORSEHEADS - Walter E. (Gene) Mesuch, 78, of Horseheads, NY passed away unexpectedly on Monday, August 10, 2020.He is predeceased by his wife of 57 years, Gladys Mesuch; brother, David Mesuch; and granddaughter, Jamie Jeanne Mesuch.Survivors include his children, Pamela (Joseph) Davis, Patricia Mesuch, Kimberly (Steven) Vann, and Michael (Sarah) Mesuch; grandchildren, Ryan, Matthew, Cameron, Mackenzie, Alexis, Grace, and Zoe.He retired from the Hilliard Corporation after many years of service. He was also a well known bartender in the area. Walter was a life long communicant of St. Mary's Southside.At this time there will be no services. The family will hold a Memorial Mass at a later date.The family would like to thank Dr. Adrah, Dr. Atwaibi, Dr. Katerji, and the entire staff at Ivy Dialysis.Walter's tribute wall can be signed in obituaries at www.olthof.com