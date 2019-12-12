|
Elmira - Age 71, of Elmira, NY passed away on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at the Arnot Ogden Medical Center in Elmira. Walter was born in Elmira on November 13, 1948, son of the late Walter L. and Jean (Elliott) Nichols. Walter was also predeceased by his sister, Inez Green. Walter served in the US Army during the Vietnam War and was one of the first Veterans to travel on the Honor Flight to visit Washington D.C.. He retired as the head mechanic for the Elmira Country Club and was an active member for ACTS, Red Cross, Scouts Master Leader for troop #19, and New Beginnings Methodist Church. Walter was known to be very kind and will be missed by all that knew him. Walter is survived by his wife of 22 years, Virginia; daughters, Cindy (Sean) Coggins, Tina Walborn, Mary (Matt) Keefe and Amanda (Jake) Fretz; 10 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren; sisters, Judy Hay, Betty Snow and Mary Nichols; brothers, Donald, Eugene and Ralph Nichols. It was Walter's wish to have no services held for him at this time, but the family will celebrate his life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the , or the Red Cross. Arrangements are with the James D. Barrett Funeral Home.
Published in Star-Gazette from Dec. 12 to Dec. 15, 2019