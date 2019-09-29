|
|
Wanda Jean (Doan) Stebbins
New Market, AL - Wanda Jean (Doan) Stebbins, New Market, Alabama - formerly of Elmira, New York - Age 91, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at home. She was born on January 20, 1928 in Osceola, Pennsylvania to Hugh and Eva (Stoddard) Doan. Wanda was preceded in death by her husband, Richard R. Stebbins.
She is survived by her daughter Debbie and Jerry Andress, her granddaughter Katie Andress and Adam Hopkins, great-grandchildren Sophie and Alex, all of New Market, AL, and grandson Donald Palmaymesa and Robin Duggins of Shreveport, LA. Wanda is also survived by her very dear friend Ellie Vater of Elmira, NY. Wanda was a member of the Eastern Star, Daughters of the Nile, and the Grottoettes. She was also a member of North Presbyterian Church in Elmira. Our family is grateful for the care she received from Heartlite Hospice, Ariana Jenkins, Amy Smith and Doctor Jack Englert.
A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at 1:00 PM in the afternoon at Woodlawn National Cemetery with minister DB Lorgan officiating in Elmira, NY.
In lieu of flowers, you may make donations to Heartlite Hospice Promise Foundation , 111 East Laurel Street, Scottsboro, AL 35768
Published in Star-Gazette on Sept. 29, 2019