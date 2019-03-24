|
Warren Andrew Markle
- - Warren Andrew Markle passed away March 3, 2019, at the Chemung County Nursing Facility, Elmira New York.
He was born on April 22, 1946 at Corning Hospital, and was a long time resident of Steuben, Schuyler and Chemung counties. Warren retired from NY Bell Telephone/Verizon in 2002 after 30 plus years of service.
Although Warren enjoyed hunting, fishing and travel through the West, his passion was horses.
What made him truly happy was training, breeding or teaching individuals to ride and respect a horse.
Warren is predeceased by his parents, Norman Reid Markle and Karna Peterson Markle and wife Patricia Markle.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy Drewelow Markle of Waterloo Iowa; sister, Debra Lynne Markle Zeller and bother in law, John H Zeller of Newtown Square, Pennsylvania; nephew, Kyle A Zeller, wife Jessica; great nephew, Harrison R Zeller of Elkridge Maryland; and nephew Patrick S Zeller of Arlington Virginia.
At Warren's request, a private service will be held for immediate family. A reception in celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at the Radisson Hotel, 125 Denison Parkway E., Corning, NY.
The family would like to express their sincere thanks to the Chemung County Nursing Facility Department of Social Services and nursing staff on the 5th floor for their dedicated compassion and care during his stay.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Phillips Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 17 W. Pulteney St., Corning, NY.
Kind words and memories may be shared at: www.PhillipsFuneralHome.com
Published in Star-Gazette on Mar. 24, 2019