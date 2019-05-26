|
Warren J. Bush
Rotonda West, Florida - Warren was blessed into peace on the morning of 4/27/19 joining his beloved wife Rosalie (Becky) and all of the family in his generation. He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Beverly and Tom Costello, their families, Timothy and Tiffany, Benjamin and Eisha, Daniel and Kristina. He is also survived by his son John Bush and his son Jake. He was blessed to have 10 great grand children. Warren retired from New York State Electric and Gas as an electrical plant engineer. He was a founding member of the West Elmira Volunteer Fire Department, belonged to the Elmira Kiwanis Club, and was a member of the New Beginnings Methodist Church. He also served on the Heritage Park Board of Directors. Warren loved his country and was proud to have served in the Second World War as a Staff Sergeant in the Army Air Corp. Guests are invited to visit the McInerny Funeral Home on Friday, May 31, 2019 for an opportunity to visit the family from 11:00 a.m. to 11:45 a.m., followed immediately by his Celebration of Life at noon and burial at Woodland National Cemetery at 1:00 p.m. The family respectfully requests that in lieu of flowers any donations be made to the New Beginnings Church, 300 E. Miller Street, Elmira NY 14904, or the Elmira Kiwanis Club, P O Box 891, Elmira NY 14902-0891.
Published in Star-Gazette on May 26, 2019