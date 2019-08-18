|
Warren L. Henning
East Allen Township - Warren L. Henning, 92, of East Allen Township, formerly of Elmira, NY, and Bath, passed away peacefully at Gracedale on Thursday, August 15, 2019. He was the husband of the late Doris P. (Schaffer) Henning, with whom he shared 67 loving years of marriage prior to her passing in 2014. Born in Bath, he was a son of the late Robert L. Henning and Mabel A. (Heffintrayer) Muffley. He honorably served in the United States Navy during World War II. In 1960, Warren joined American LaFrance in Elmira, NY, where he served in various capacities before retiring in 1990 as Vice President of Service. He was a member of Christ Church Bath United Church of Christ and a former member of St. John's United Church of Christ, Howertown. Warren was also a member of Bath American Legion, Elmira Elks Lodge No. 62, Elmira Lodge No. 95 F. & A.M. Survivors: He is survived by his companion, Princess Kratzer, of Coplay; three daughters, Nadine Jacobs, of Milford, Maine, Wanda Powers, of Roseville, California, and Natalie Clugston and her husband, Gary, of Slatington; three grandchildren, Ami Austin and her husband, Mark, of Brewer, Maine, Warren Powers, of Roseville, California, and Christopher Clugston and his wife, Tory, of Fleetwood; two great-granddaughters, Aerynn and Claire; a brother, Robert Henning and his wife, Karen, of Millsboro, Delaware; a sister, Jean Ruch and her husband, Earl, of Howertown; along with nieces and nephews. In addition to his late wife, Doris, he was predeceased by two brothers, Rev. Dr. Harold and Paul Henning, as well as two sisters, Betty Jane Jacoby and Verna, a toddler. Services: A funeral service will be held on Thursday, August 22, 2019, at 11:00 A.M. in the GEORGE G. BENSING FUNERAL HOME, Inc., 2165 Community Drive, Route 946, Village of Moorestown - Bath, PA 18014. Friends and relatives are invited to call on Thursday morning from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. in the funeral home. Interment will be held in Woodlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, Allentown. Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made for Warren's great-granddaughter, Aerynn Austin, in care of Ami Austin, 122 Washington Street, Brewer, ME 04412.
Published in Star-Gazette on Aug. 18, 2019