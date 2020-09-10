Warren R. Eno
Horseheads - Age 78 and longtime Mill St. Horseheads resident. Passed away after a long illness on Wed. Sept. 9, 2020. Warren was predeceased by his wife Millie on May 9, 2017. He is survived by their children, Don (Eunice) Eno, Brian Eno; grandchildren, Monica (Dillan) Rose, Jeffery (Nikki) Eno, Donald (Hailey Born) Eno, Brian and Nichole Eno; 8 great grandchildren; Sister-in-law, Mabel (Frank) Brucknak and good friend and caregiver, Dorothy Bacon and host of friends and loyal customers. Warren was born in Newark, NJ to Arthur and Mary (Bowers) Eno. He was a self-employed Heating and Plumbing Contractor for many years. Warren was active with anything related to his kids and their friends; Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts, motorcycles, Baseball, and Hockey. Warren and Millie's home was always open to anyone. In addition to youth activities Warren was also a member and past master of Horseheads Lodge 95 F. & A.M. Friends are invited to call at the Barber Funeral Home, 413 S. Main St. in Horseheads, on Monday Sept. 14, 2020 from 2-4:00pm. Masonic service will take place there at 4 pm. Those wishing may remember Warren with memorials to Horseheads Babe Ruth Baseball, PO Box 146 Horseheads NY 14845. Condolences at www.barberfuneralhome.com