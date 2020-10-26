1/1
Wayne E. Borden
Wayne E. Borden, 78, of Elcor Health Care Facility, Horseheads, passed away on Saturday, October 24 at the Arnot Ogden Medical Center in Elmira.

Born in Corning, NY on August 17, 1942, Wayne was a son of the late William L. and Luella J. (Morseman) Borden.

Wayne married the former Bonnie Kelly on November 24, 1973 in Elmira where they made their home together.

A lover of all things automotive, Wayne loved to work on cars and truly enjoyed long car rides in the region. He worked as a bench worker at Capabilities Inc. in Elmira.

Wayne is survived by his wife of nearly 47 years, Bonnie Borden of Elmira Heights, his brother, Maynard Borden of Elmira, his sister, Beatrice VanZile of Horseheads, his sister in law, Yvonne Decker of Elmira and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his brothers, Herbert Borden and Leroy Borden and by his sisters, Waneta Oswald, Gladys Keegan, Pauline Gleason, Janet Conklin and Donna Jean Perry.

A joint memorial service will be held in the spring of 2021 for Wayne and his recently deceased brother Leroy at the H.P. Smith & Son Inc. Funeral Home, Woodhull, NY.

Burial will be made in Hedgesville Cemetery, Town of Woodhull.




Published in Star-Gazette from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
H P Smith & Son Inc Funeral Home
1607 Main St
Woodhull, NY 14898
(607) 458-5153
