Wayne E. Keister Jr.Southport - Age 63, passed away unexpectedly on Sun. Sept. 20, 2020 following a heart attack. Born in Elmira, on July 12, 1957, son of, Wayne & Kathleen Elwood Keister Sr. He married the love of his life, Catherine Adams Keister on Nov. 10, 1979 in Southport. A hardworking man, Wayne was employed for many years as an equipment mechanic at DeMets Candy Co, Horseheads, NY. He had a true passion for photography and loved being a devoted family man. Wayne was a member of the First Church of the Nazarene and was also a Formula 1 fan. Surviving is his loving wife and companion of 40 yrs., Catherine A. Adams Keister, Southport; their daughter, Shelby (Keith) Bacon, Elmira; grandchildren, Taylor, Dakota, Devon, Serenity, Macie, and Maddie; his cherished mother, Kathleen "Kay" L. Elwood Keister, Elmira; sister, Shelly Keister-Clark, Elmira; nieces, nephews and cherished family friends. Wayne was predeceased by his father, Wayne E. Keister Sr. in 2017. Guests will be received at Caywood's Funeral Home & Gardens, 1126 Broadway St., Elmira/Southport, NY 14904 on Mon. Sep. 28, 2020 between the hours of 5-7 p.m. Funeral Services will be private. Face masks and social distancing guidelines are required by New York State.