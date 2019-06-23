|
Wendy Jo Condame
Millport, NY - Passed away peacefully on June 20, 2019 at the age of 54. The family welcomes relatives and friends at her church, Pine Valley Baptist Church, 4872 Pinecrest Rd., Millport, NY on Thursday, June 27, 2019 from 4-6pm. Wendy's Funeral Service will be held immediately following at 6pm with Pastor Andrew Gable. Those wishing to remember Wendy please consider memorial contributions to her church or a . Condolences, words of comfort and for a full obituary please visit Wendy's Book of Memories at www.sullivansfuneralhome.com.
Published in Star-Gazette on June 23, 2019