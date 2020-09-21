Wendy L. Bush
Elmira - Wendy L. Bush, 47, of Elmira, passed away peacefully at her home with her husband and sister Chrissy by her side on Friday, September 18, 2020. Born on April 14, 1973, she was the daughter of Christine A. (Montanye) Wilson and the late Charles E. Wilson. She graduated from Thomas A. Edison High School in Elmira Heights.
In 1992, she met the love of her life, Brian Bush and they would share 29 wonderful years together, married 24 of those years.
Wendy took great pride in her work. She loved her job with the Elmira City School District where she worked for many years as a teacher's aide. Wendy especially loved working and riding tractors at Bradley Farms for all of their holiday events. She loved anything that would take her outdoors, whether it was camping, kayaking, or a campfire. More than anything, Wendy cherished the time that she shared with her family.
In addition to her father, she was also predeceased by her maternal grandfather, Lester Montanye.
She is survived by her devoted husband of 24 years, Brian Bush of Elmira; her children, Michael Daniel Bush of Elmira and Elizabeth Ann Bush of Breezewood, PA; her mother, Christine A. Wilson of Elmira; sisters Melissa (Scott) Patrick of Millerton, NY and Christine (Brian) Heater of Elmira; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends may call from 4-6 pm on Friday, September 25, 2020, at Olthof Funeral Home, 1050 Pennsylvania Avenue in Elmira with a memorial service to follow at 6 pm at the funeral home.
Contributions in Wendy's memory may be made to the Alumni and Advancement Center, 300 E. River Road, PO Box 278996, Rochester, NY 14627. Wendy's tribute wall can be signed in obituaries at www.olthof.com