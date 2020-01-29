|
Wesley F. Hall
Age 94, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, January 27, 2020. Wes was born on January 7, 1926 in Springfield Township, PA, son of the late Frank and Bertha (McKay) Hall. Wes was also predeceased by his wife, Evelyn (Birdsall) Hall then his wife,Ronda (Sechrist) Hall, brothers, James, Robert and Richard, sister's-in-law, Mabel, Alice and Joyce Hall. Wes graduated from Troy High School in Troy, PA. He served in the US Navy during WWII in the South Pacific earning five battle stars. He belonged to Sampson WWII Vets, lifetime member of Disabled Veterans, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post# 6083, American Legion Post # 514 and was a longtime member of the United Baptist Church. Wes was manager of Goostrey's Appliances for many years and in 1987, he retired from Corning Building Company as manager of their appliance department. Wes enjoyed playing golf and bowling. He enjoyed going to the lake and living in Florida as a snowbird for 19 years. Wes is survived by his daughters, Bonnie Rhodes, Melody Thrift and Susan (Lee) Phelan; grandchildren, Pam, Cindy, Tracey, Scott, Brian, and Jennifer; great grandchildren, Nate, Joshua, Alyssa, Matt, Ryan, Ashley, Delilah, Brittney and Cayla; several nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to call Saturday, February 1st from 2pm to 4 pm at the James D. Barrett Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow at 4 pm with Pastor Chris Durham officiating. Interment will take place in Woodlawn Cemetery at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Wes can be made to the Bradford Baptist Church at 2788 Yawger Hill Rd, Bradford, NY 14815.
Published in Star-Gazette from Jan. 29 to Feb. 1, 2020