Wilhelmina J. Horton
Avon - February 15, 2020 at the age of 91. Predeceased by her husband Emerson, Parents Horace and Sophia Pipher, Brothers Kenneth, Harry, and Calvin Pipher.
She is survived by children Edwin (Susan) Horton, Judy (Stephen) Schneider, and Darlene Roloson. Grandchildren, Melanie Della,Pietra, Matthew (Odavia) Schneider, Andrew (Kirsten) Roloson, Josiah (Lauren) Roloson, Deanna Horton, Great-Grandchildren Nicholas, Alexander, and Sophia. Brother Lemuel (Jan) Pipher, Sister Pearl Smith, and many nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service is being planned for a later date. Memorials may be made to the Avon Nursing Home 215 Clinton St. Avon NY 14414 or the Avon Wesleyan Church 300 Genesee St, Avon, NY 14414. To share a memory or leave a condolence please visit stephenson-dougherty funeralhome.com.
Published in Star-Gazette from Feb. 24 to Feb. 26, 2020