Wiliam T. "Bill) Jackson Sr.
Elmira - Age 76 of Elmira, NY. He was born on October 23, 1942 in Morris, PA, the son of the late Constance and Erma (Rounsville) Jackson; Bill went home to be with the Lord on May 13, 2019. In addition to his parents, Bill was predeceased by his sisters Marion, Darlene, and Gertrude Jackson, along with Peggy Rogers, and his brother Ronald "Sonny" Jackson. Bill married the love of his life, Kathleen (Humphrey) Jackson on May 28, 1966 in Beaver Dams, NY. They would have celebrated 53 years together this year. With Kathleen, Bill is survived by his sons William (Holly) Jackson Jr., David Jackson, and Daniel (Staci) Jackson; daughter in law Hope Jackson; grandchildren Jessica, Daniel, Kaitlyn, David, Julia, and Connor Jackson; great grandson Carter Jackson-Youngs; along with several nieces, nephews, cousins, and many dear friends. Bill worked at the former A&P Plant until it's closing in 1984. He went on to start his landscaping business in 1985 and continued until his retirement in 2013. Family and friends are invited to visit the Barber Funeral Home, 413 S. Main St., in Horseheads, on Wednesday, May 15th, 2019 from 6 pm to 7 pm. Bill's funeral service will follow at 7 pm. Pastor Ronald Aebersold officiating. Private committal prayers and interment will be held in Woodlawn Cemetery, Elmira at a later date. Those wishing may make a donation in Bill's name to the Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Str., Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131. Condolences at ww.barberfuneralhome.com.
Published in Star-Gazette on May 15, 2019