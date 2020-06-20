William A. Drum



Elmira - Age 64, passed away at home, unexpectedly, on Thursday, June 18, 2020. Bill was born in Hornell NY, a son of the late Alfred O. and Patricia Biddle Drum. His family moved to Elmira when Bill was a young boy. Bill is survived by his three sons, Andrew A. Drum of Elmira with Melissa Bennett, and children Mackenzie Bennett and Miesha Drum; Adam J. Drum of Elmira with Erica Russell; Shawn W. Drum of Elmira with Kym Scott, and son Ryan Drum; sisters and brothers-in-law, Kathy and Charles Roher of Elmira, with son Matthew; Nancy and David Scopelliti of Sayre, with children Daniel and Lea; brothers, Tom Drum of Horseheads and Otto Drum of Elmira Heights; former wife and friend Colleen Drum of Elmira. Bill was a 1973 graduate of Elmira Free Academy. He had worked for many years as a salesman for various car dealerships and later worked at Kohls Department Store in Horseheads. Bill had a great love of sports and was active as a participant or coach for most of his life. He loved to golf. His involvement with youth sports included Mark Twain Little League, Southport Recreation Baseball and Basketball, CYO Basketball and Small Fry Football. Bill's favorite sports teams were the New York Yankees and New York Giants. Private family services will be held. Arrangements by McInerny Funeral Home.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store