William A. "Bill" Force
1945 - 2020
William A. "Bill" Force

Southport - Age 75, left this earth on Wed. Nov. 18, 2020 while in the care of his loving family following declining health and is now in Heaven. Born on Aug. 6, 1945 in Millport, NY, son of the late, Horace & Bernice Sickles Force. Dedicated to his country, Bill served in the U.S. Air Force from 1964-1968. He married the love of his life, Sylvia A. Hodge on May 30, 1970 in VA who also was in service to her country. A banker, Bill retired from Chemung Canal Trust Co., Elmira, after many years of service. Bill's interests included NASCAR, Buffalo Bills, the NY Yankees, and above all the care and love his family received. In addition to his loving wife, Sylvia, Bill is survived by his two daughters, Lori (Michael) Force-Phelps, MA; and Teri (Cory) Force-Drake, Odessa; four grandchildren, Mia, Brooke, Alyssa, and Rianne. In addition to his parents, Bill was predeceased by his siblings, Roger "Petey" Force and Betsy Force. A memorial service will be announced around Easter time at New Beginnings United Methodist Church, Bill will be later entombed in the Woodlawn National Cemetery Columbarium where military honors will be accorded Mr. Force.








Published in Star-Gazette from Nov. 19 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Caywood's Funeral Home & Gardens, LLC
1126 Broadway
Elmira, NY 14904
(607) 732-7081
