William A. "Bill" Whitney, Jr.
Skaneateles NY - Age 57, passed away unexpectedly at home on Thursday, December 19, 2019. Bill was born in Elmira, son of William A. Whitney of Las Vegas and the late Theresa Cunningham McLane. He is also predeceased by stepfather Paul McLane. In addition to his father Bill is survived by three sons, William R. Whitney of Altoona WI with wife Brook Ann and daughters, Elizabeth Ann, Lori Beth, Theresa Grace and Evelynn Rose; Xavier L. Whitney of Syracuse NY with Megan K. Hamilton; Joshua A. Whitney of Boston MA with Alyssa Lambert; sister and brother-in-law, Michaelene and Matthew Doyle of Elmira; brother Joseph Whitney of Horseheads with Vickie Ameigh; twin sister Sid Whitney of Pine City with Kenneth Elston, Sr.; longtime companion Victoria Jusino of Skaneateles; former wife and friend Beth Patricia Whitney of Skaneateles; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Bill was a retired Corrections Officer from Auburn Correctional Facility with 28 years of service. He was an avid sports fan with the New York Yankees being his favorite team. Bill loved outdoor life. He especially enjoyed boating, water skiing, golf and hunting. He always looked forward to the opening days of both bow and gun hunting. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in Ss. Peter and Paul Church, 161 High Street, Elmira.
Published in Star-Gazette from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019