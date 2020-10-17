1/1
William And Elsie E. "Douglas" Warfe
William "Douglas" and Elsie E. Warfe

Elsie passed away peacefully at NYS Veterans Home in Batavia, NY. Date: October 13, 2020. She was born July 12, 1928 in Elmira, NY to the late William and Gertrude Burt. Elsie is pre-deceased by her beloved husband, William "Douglas" Warfe, who has been patiently waiting for her since January 2020. Survived by her children Linda (Roger) Bennet, Gary (Antoinette) Lorgan, Walter (Roxanne) Lorgan, Diane (Dana Grover) Lorgan and Donald (John Volpe) Warfe; survived by her sister Patricia Burt, 8 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and 8 great-great-grandchildren. She dedicated years of her life providing and caring for her children. As they found their paths in life, she and Doug met and married. They loved traveling, camping and especially going to the casinos and sharing life together. He was always by her side and she by his, taking care of each other. You never knew where their adventures would take them. They brought joy to the other for over 35 years. A "Celebration of Life" will be held Thursday, October 29th from 11:00 am - 12:00 noon (funeral services at 12 noon) at Olthofs Funeral Home, 1050 Pennsylvania Ave., Elmira, NY 14904. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery.




Published in Star-Gazette from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2020.
