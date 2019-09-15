|
|
William "Bill" Arthur Burnell
Lakewood, CO - December 1, 1948 - August 29, 2019
William "Bill" Arthur Burnell, 70, devoted son, father, brother and grandfather, died in his Lakewood, Colo., home on Aug. 29, 2019.
"Wild Bill," as he was known, was born on Dec. 1, 1948, in Elmira, N.Y., to William Edward Burnell and Dolores Patricia (Kosloski) Burnell. He graduated from Thomas Edison High School in Elmira Heights, N.Y., in 1967, and then received his bachelor's of science in business administration from The University of Dayton in Dayton, Ohio, in 1971. A loyal Flyers fan and alumnus, Bill was a brother of Alpha Nu Omega Fraternity and enjoyed attending annual fraternity reunions.
He worked as a letter carrier for the U.S. Postal Service in Lakewood for nearly 28 years, retiring in 2012. This allowed him more time to focus on his passions - traveling, spending time with his daughters and granddaughters, attending Colorado sporting events, and following financial news. He taught his daughters to ski and enjoyed skiing and golfing with friends when he was younger. A track athlete in his high school days, Bill also loved being active in his daughters' softball, soccer, basketball and track events when they were in school.
He is survived by his three daughters, Kimberly (Ricky) Bates, Alyssa (John) Young and Kristen Burnell; three granddaughters, Margaret Bates, Jane Young and Scarlett Young; mother; sisters Judy Watach and Kathy (Phil) Mospan; uncle Doug (Carmen) Burnell; aunt Grace Burnell; half-sister Ann Sturgeon; former wife, Margaret (nee Gilbert) Pedersen; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 19, at the Golden Cemetery, 755 Ulysses St., Golden, CO 80401. A reception will follow at 11 a.m. at Fossil Trace Golf Club, 3050 Illinois St., Golden, CO 80401. In lieu of flowers, Bill's daughters would love to receive stories about their father. Please "Share a Memory" on Bill's obituary page of the Malesich & Shirey Funeral Home website.
Published in Star-Gazette on Sept. 15, 2019