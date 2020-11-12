William Arthur Carleton



Pine City - William Arthur Carleton, 93 of Pine City, Chemung County, NY passed away peacefully 10 November, 2020 at Arnot Ogden Hospital, Elmira, NY.



He was born 14 June 1927 in Elmira, son of Doris Diehr and Percy Edward Carleton. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Richard T. Carleton; wives Doris Gary Carleton (mother of James and John), and Arline Pepper Carleton (mother of William).



He is survived by 2 sisters, Patricia (Fred) Sanders, and Bette Jean (Roger) Wadford, 3 sons, James (Kathy), John (Dawn) all of Florida and William (Eliza), Colorado; grandchildren Tiffany, Khan, Whitney and Rachel; great grandchildren Dallas and Devin and special friend Alice Carr.



Bill was a Navy veteran and architect, who loved being a father and grandfather, fishing, hunting, RVing, wood crafting and carving. He was employed at Remington Rand for several years as a designer where he had several patents on typewriters. He also enjoyed playing softball and he and son John were the first "father and son" to play in Flagler County Senior Softball League. He was well loved and will be missed by family and many friends. A public Celebration of Life and Memorial service will be held at a later date, to be announced.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store