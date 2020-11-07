1/1
William Birney "Bill" Lewis
1928 - 2020
William "Bill" Birney Lewis

Wellsburg, NY - William "Bill" Birney Lewis, 92, of Wellsburg, NY, passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 in Athens, PA. He was the loving husband of the late Harriet (Denton) Lewis who passed away in April of 1993. The couple married December 28, 1950 and had 43 happy years together.

Bill was born on May 23, 1928 in Wellsburg, son of the late William P. and Bessie (Birney) Lewis. He was a Wellsburg High School graduate and was a veteran of the Air Force during the Korean War. Bill was the 55-year owner of Lewis Transportation which carried mail from Rochester, NY to Elmira, NY. He was also a school bus driver for over 46 years and was contracted by the Elmira School District. Bill was a lifetime member and former Chief of the Wellsburg Fire Department. He was the mechanic who restored the popcorn truck that is on display in the city of Elmira. Bill was Christian by faith and was an avid baseball fan.

Bill is survived by his son Jack D. (Laurie) Lewis of Cohocton, NY, his grandchildren: Kayla (Shelby) Deatherage, Patrick William (Jaime) Lewis, and Jack D. (Erika) Lewis, II, great grandchildren: Malaki, Zavan, Zoe, Austin, Jocelyn, Ethan, Braylyn, and Bradley, a nephew and several cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Harriet, his daughter Patricia Lee Lewis, and his sister Ruth Cowen.

Arrangements are private and are entrusted to Roberts Funeral Home, 279 Main St, Wellsburg, NY 14894.

Send Condolences at:

RobertsFHInc.com




Published in Star-Gazette from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Roberts Funeral Home
279 Main St.
Wellsburg, NY 14894
(607) 302-4730
