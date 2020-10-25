William Brant Cooper
Horseheads - Age 84 of Horseheads. He was born January 10, 1936 in Elmira, the son of the late William Benedict and Ruth (Dieterle) Cooper and passed away peacefully at home on Saturday October 24th 2020. In addition to his parents, Bill was predeceased by his first wife, Beverly Nichols Cooper, in 1997. He is survived by his wife of 16 years, Shirley (Baker) Cooper; sons Gary Brant Cooper of Virginia, and Alan Scott Cooper of Horseheads; along with his grandchildren, Ian Cooper, Hannah Cooper, and Sarah Cooper, all of Virginia; and stepsons Alan Baker of Schenectady, NY, and Thomas Baker of Elmira Heights. Bill worked for 12 years for Hadco in Waverly, NY before his retirement. Family and friends are invited to visit the Barber Funeral Home, 413 S. Main St. in Horseheads, on Wednesday October 28th 2020 from 11 am to 1 pm. Masks will be required along with social distancing in following the current guidelines. Private burial and committal services will be held. Bill will be laid to rest alongside his loving wife Beverly in Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Elmira. Those wishing are asked to make a memorial donation in Bill's name to the American Cancer Society
. Donation information and condolences at www.barberfuneralhome.com