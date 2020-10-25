1/1
William Brant Cooper
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William Brant Cooper

Horseheads - Age 84 of Horseheads. He was born January 10, 1936 in Elmira, the son of the late William Benedict and Ruth (Dieterle) Cooper and passed away peacefully at home on Saturday October 24th 2020. In addition to his parents, Bill was predeceased by his first wife, Beverly Nichols Cooper, in 1997. He is survived by his wife of 16 years, Shirley (Baker) Cooper; sons Gary Brant Cooper of Virginia, and Alan Scott Cooper of Horseheads; along with his grandchildren, Ian Cooper, Hannah Cooper, and Sarah Cooper, all of Virginia; and stepsons Alan Baker of Schenectady, NY, and Thomas Baker of Elmira Heights. Bill worked for 12 years for Hadco in Waverly, NY before his retirement. Family and friends are invited to visit the Barber Funeral Home, 413 S. Main St. in Horseheads, on Wednesday October 28th 2020 from 11 am to 1 pm. Masks will be required along with social distancing in following the current guidelines. Private burial and committal services will be held. Bill will be laid to rest alongside his loving wife Beverly in Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Elmira. Those wishing are asked to make a memorial donation in Bill's name to the American Cancer Society. Donation information and condolences at www.barberfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Gazette from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Barber Funeral Home
413 S. Main St.
Horseheads, NY 14845
607-739-4801
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Star-Gazette

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved