William C. Garris Sr.
William C. Garris, Sr.

Elmira - Age 52, passed away very unexpectedly as a result of an automobile accident on Monday, June 15, 2020 on Route 487 in Fishing Creek Township, Columbia County PA. William was born in Elmira, a son of the late Kenneth A. Garris and Marie T. Haynes Lafler. He is survived by his daughter Heather Garris of Elmira; son William (fiancée Destiny) Garris, Jr. of Elmira; several grandchildren; brothers, Kenny Garris, Vern Garris (with Louise Salvatore) and Leo Garris (wife Jennifer); sisters, Karen and Crystal Garris; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. William had worked as a landscaper with Horton's Landscaping for over 16 years. He was a very giving person with a big heart. He enjoyed fishing. Most importantly, he loved his family. William was a good father, grandfather and brother. Private family services will be held. Arrangements by McInerny Funeral Home.




Published in Star-Gazette from Jun. 18 to Jun. 21, 2020.
