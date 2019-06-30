|
William D. Waite
Horseheads, NY - Passed away peacefully Friday afternoon June 28, 2019 surrounded by his loving family at the age of 78. He was born July 17, 1940, son of the late Elmer and Martha B. Wayman Waite. Bill was a 1956 graduate of EFA (where he played football with Ernie Davis and served as his pallbearer), attended Elmira College, a communicate of St. Mary Our Mother Church, life member of the Horseheads Elks BPOE #2297, VFW and American Legion Post 442, and served his country honorably with the US Army. He loved hunting, fishing and loved to travel and spend time with his loving family and Roz. Bill was predeceased by his wife, Marylou R. Vilasi Waite in 2000 and his 11 siblings. He is survived by his loving girls, Jackie (David) Henry, Diana (David) Makara; granddaughters, Abigail and Gabrielle Henry and Jessica Makara; loving companion, Roslyn Lawrence; several nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family members and special nephew, James Waite. The family will welcome relatives and friends to Sullivan's Funeral Home, 365 E. Franklin St. at Rt. 13, Horseheads, NY on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 from 4-7PM. Funeral Service will be held Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 11 AM at the funeral home with Rev. John DeSocio. He will be laid to rest in Maple Grove Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Those wishing to remember Bill please consider memorial contributions to Children's Miracle Network, 600 Roe Ave., Elmira NY, 14905. Condolences and words of comfort may be expressed at Bill's Book of Memories at www.sullivansfuneralhome.com.
Published in Star-Gazette from June 30 to July 1, 2019