Services
Sullivan's Funeral Home
365 E. Franklin St.
Horseheads, NY 14845
607-739-2035
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Sullivan's Funeral Home
365 E. Franklin St.
Horseheads, NY 14845
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Sullivan's Funeral Home
365 E. Franklin St.
Horseheads, NY 14845
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Waite
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William D. Waite


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William D. Waite Obituary
William D. Waite

Horseheads, NY - Passed away peacefully Friday afternoon June 28, 2019 surrounded by his loving family at the age of 78. He was born July 17, 1940, son of the late Elmer and Martha B. Wayman Waite. Bill was a 1956 graduate of EFA (where he played football with Ernie Davis and served as his pallbearer), attended Elmira College, a communicate of St. Mary Our Mother Church, life member of the Horseheads Elks BPOE #2297, VFW and American Legion Post 442, and served his country honorably with the US Army. He loved hunting, fishing and loved to travel and spend time with his loving family and Roz. Bill was predeceased by his wife, Marylou R. Vilasi Waite in 2000 and his 11 siblings. He is survived by his loving girls, Jackie (David) Henry, Diana (David) Makara; granddaughters, Abigail and Gabrielle Henry and Jessica Makara; loving companion, Roslyn Lawrence; several nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family members and special nephew, James Waite. The family will welcome relatives and friends to Sullivan's Funeral Home, 365 E. Franklin St. at Rt. 13, Horseheads, NY on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 from 4-7PM. Funeral Service will be held Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 11 AM at the funeral home with Rev. John DeSocio. He will be laid to rest in Maple Grove Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Those wishing to remember Bill please consider memorial contributions to Children's Miracle Network, 600 Roe Ave., Elmira NY, 14905. Condolences and words of comfort may be expressed at Bill's Book of Memories at www.sullivansfuneralhome.com.
Published in Star-Gazette from June 30 to July 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now